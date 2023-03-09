Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover denies watching Chris Rock Netflix show despite rumours

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-fling August Alsina revealed he did not watch Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage despite rumours that he find it “funny.”

A source claimed to The New York Post that the singer not only watched the show but he was pleased to see the comedian not only joking about the Oscars slap but spilling facts about it.

Now, refuting the rumours, a representative of August told Entertainment Tonight, "This is a lie."

"Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour," the rep added.

For the unversed, the Red Table Talk show host admitted that she had an affair with the Numb singer while she was married to Will Smith back in 2020.

In his stand-up special, the Everybody Hates Chris star referred to Jada’s affair with August while slamming Will over the headline making Oscars slap a year after the scandal.

Chris suggested during his show that Will not only smacked him because of the joke on her baldness but did so to express the built-up anger over his wife’s affair with August.

“Everybody in the world called him a (expletive),” Chris said of the actor. “Everybody. Everybody. And who’s he hit? Me. A n—a he know he could beat. That is some (expletive).”