 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover denies watching Chris Rock Netflix show despite rumours

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover denies watching Chris Rock Netflix show despite rumours
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover denies watching Chris Rock Netflix show despite rumours

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-fling August Alsina revealed he did not watch Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage despite rumours that he find it “funny.”

A source claimed to The New York Post that the singer not only watched the show but he was pleased to see the comedian not only joking about the Oscars slap but spilling facts about it.

Now, refuting the rumours, a representative of August told Entertainment Tonight, "This is a lie."

"Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour," the rep added.

For the unversed, the Red Table Talk show host admitted that she had an affair with the Numb singer while she was married to Will Smith back in 2020.

In his stand-up special, the Everybody Hates Chris star referred to Jada’s affair with August while slamming Will over the headline making Oscars slap a year after the scandal.

Chris suggested during his show that Will not only smacked him because of the joke on her baldness but did so to express the built-up anger over his wife’s affair with August.

“Everybody in the world called him a (expletive),” Chris said of the actor. “Everybody. Everybody. And who’s he hit? Me. A n—a he know he could beat. That is some (expletive).”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan have lost their ‘approval’ in US: ‘People are sick of them’

Harry, Meghan have lost their ‘approval’ in US: ‘People are sick of them’
K-pop group Twice break personal record with comeback

K-pop group Twice break personal record with comeback
Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals ethereal teaser for solo debut

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals ethereal teaser for solo debut
K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record
Netflix edits Chris Rock ‘Selective Outrage’ special, removes Will Smith joke

Netflix edits Chris Rock ‘Selective Outrage’ special, removes Will Smith joke

K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album

K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album
HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4
Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date
Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day