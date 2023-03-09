 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
K-pop group G-Idle’s Minnie and Anne Marie release ‘Expectations’

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

The song is upbeat and gives a bold message
K-pop girl group G-Idle’s Minnie and American singer Anne Marie have come out with their track Expectations along with a music video.

According to Soompi, the song has the theme of putting aside other people’s expectations and focusing on creating your own path. The song itself is upbeat and artfully combines Minnie’s softer vocals with Anne Marie’s powerful ones.

The song includes certain bold lyrics, quite similar to the concept of G-Idle itself. The group have been making waves since their debut for bringing up topics that are considered taboo in Korea and calling out the sexualization of idols.

Their song Tomboy brought a fresh sound perspective to K-pop and went on to become a hit, and one of their latest tracks Nxde has done the same. The track is being applauded for fighting back against the stereotypes about female idols and women in general. 

