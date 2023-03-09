James Gunn responds to racist comment over Guardians of the Galaxy 3 casting

James Gunn has recently slammed online trolls over their comments on the casting of Guardians of the Galaxy’s newest villain.



Lately, the DC boss took to Instagram and posted a photo of Chukwudi Iwuji joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The High Evolutionary in the Guardian’s third and final instalment

“Can’t wait for you all to meet this guy. @chukwudi_iwuji #GotGVol3 #highevolutionary,” wrote Gunn in the caption.

Following his post, a few followers made remarks on Iwuju’s casting due to his skin colour in the comment section.



“Damnit… another white guy they made into a black guy,” said one user.

“Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know…pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino?”

“Next time, a major character (hero/villain) will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and whats PC and not on acting and what’s established,” added the user.

To this, Gunn responded, “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a (expletive) what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen.”

“And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color,” concluded the director.