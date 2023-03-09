 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Daniel Bruhl confirmed to star as late Karl Lagerfeld for new Disney+ series 'Kaiser Karl'

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Daniel Bruhl has signed on to play late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld for the upcoming Disney+ series.

On Thursday, March 9, Daniel Brühl was announced to play young Karl Lagerfeld in the upcoming Disney series, Kaiser Karl.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series tracks Lagerfeld's rise to the French Fashion World in the 1970s.

Arnaud Valois and Alex Lutz will play Lagerfeld’s fashion rivals Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, whereas Quebec actor Théodore Pellerin playing Lagerfeld’s love interest Jacques de Bascher.

Agnès Jaoui will play the founder of the Chloé fashion brand, Gaby Aghion, one of the first to recognize Lagerfeld’s talent.

The six-part French series will be directed by Jérôme Salle and Audrey Estrougo, meanwhile, Gaumont and Jour Premier will serve as the producers.

The upcoming series is based on Raphaëlle Bacqué’s eponymous biography of the fashion designer and is currently filming in France, Monaco and Italy.

