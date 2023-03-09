 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan ‘frustrated’ Archie, Lilibet’s new titles were not recognized ‘immediately’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not happy after the Buckingham Palace did not recognize their kids’ new royal titles “immediately.”

Even though Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s titles have been updated on the official royal website almost a day after it was announced they will be using their HRH titles, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “frustrated” why the website was not updated quickly.

“It’s no secret among their friends Harry and Megan were frustrated Buckingham Palace failed to immediately recognise Archie and Lilibet’s elevated status on its website,” a source said as per The Mirror.

“It was compounded further when the Prince and Princess of Wales’s titles, and those of their children, were swiftly changed following the Queen’s death in September,” the insider added.

Omid Scobie, close pal of Harry and Meghan took to Twitter to made the big announcement as he wrote, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The biographer also claimed that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate were invited but they didn't attend the ceremony.

