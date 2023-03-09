 
Suki Waterhouse shares how women in music have to choose between family and career

Suki Waterhouse has recently shared her thoughts about women in music.

In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, Suki, who stars as keyboardist Karen Sirkoin in Daisy Jones & The Six, revealed that she did research for her character and expressed her annoyance for women in music who had to choose between family and career.

“I was looking at some of these prolific women in rock like Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, and how they never got to have children and all the men in the band did,” said Suki.

The actress continued, “It’s irritating.”

“It’s just weird and really annoying how we have to start thinking about these things, usually by the time we are in our thirties,” commented Suki.

Sharing her thoughts about being in thirties, the actress mentioned, “I’m really enjoying being in my thirties mentally, and Julia Fox said on TikTok the other day how being in your 20s is being in the trenches. It’s a nightmare.”

“But then there’s that other part of your life that also suddenly comes upon you really quickly,” she added.

