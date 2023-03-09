 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Goldie Hawn on being called a ‘dumb blonde’ by a female reporter over Wildcat role

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Goldie Hawn on being called a ‘dumb blonde’ by a female reporter over Wildcat role
Goldie Hawn on being called a ‘dumb blonde’ by a female reporter over Wildcat role

Goldie Hawn has recently revealed how she’s being called out by a female reporter in the 1970s.

In a new interview for Variety’s cover story, Hawn recalled how she was slammed by a female reporter for her “flighty persona” while playing a football coach in Wildcats at the time.

The actress shared, “She said to me, ‘Well, don’t you feel kind of irresponsible for being like a dumb blonde and, you know, playing dumb in a time when women are reaching out to become independent and liberated’.”

“And I looked at her and I said, ‘Oh, but I’m already liberated’,” said the 77-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hawn also spoke up about producer Harvey Weinstein as she stated, “Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna.”

Reflecting on her deal for 2003 Chicago movie, Hawn commented, “I said, ‘Don’t (expletive) with me. Because I know just what you’re doing. We made a deal’.”

Hawn however disclosed that Weinsten paid her for her work even though the project was “canned”.

“You stand up to a bully, and sometimes you win. I said to him afterwards, ‘You know what the best part of you paying me is? Not the money. You restored my faith in dignity and ethics.’ Little did I know...” pointed out Hawn.

Talking about Weinstein being convicted of rape and sexual assault allegations, Hawn added, “He's finally living his karma.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession

Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession
Archie, Lilibet adorn royal family's official website with their new titles

Archie, Lilibet adorn royal family's official website with their new titles
Prince Harry, Meghan and their children to attend King Charles Coronation?

Prince Harry, Meghan and their children to attend King Charles Coronation?
King Charles latest move could help repair fractured relationship with Prince Harry

King Charles latest move could help repair fractured relationship with Prince Harry
David, Victoria Beckham believe helping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz with wedding lawsuit would heal strained bond

David, Victoria Beckham believe helping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz with wedding lawsuit would heal strained bond
Drew Barrymore’s therapist clarifies why he ‘suspends’ treatment

Drew Barrymore’s therapist clarifies why he ‘suspends’ treatment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will attract more press with Archie, Lilibet's royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will attract more press with Archie, Lilibet's royal titles
Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become teen influencer before launching her brand

Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become teen influencer before launching her brand

Suki Waterhouse shares how women in music have to choose between family and career

Suki Waterhouse shares how women in music have to choose between family and career
Jimin from BTS reveals teasers for solo debut

Jimin from BTS reveals teasers for solo debut
'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'

'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'
'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles'

'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles'