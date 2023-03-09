 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession

Buckingham Palace has made official updates to the line of succession as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, received their royal titles, Prince and Princess on Tuesday.

King Charles III has finally recognised Archie and Lilibet as Prince and Princess. 

Now, Harry and Meghan's eldest son Prince Archie holds the sixth spot in line to the throne, following his father, who retains his position as fifth despite his persistent attacks on the palace.

Meanwhile, the California-based couple's daughter Princess Lilibet is now seventh in line to the throne.

Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession

Meghan and Harry's children - who previously listed as "master" and "miss" - are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.

However, the Sussexes remain below Prince William and his three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, continued to hold higher positions in the line of succession.

More From Entertainment:

Archie, Lilibet adorn royal family's official website with their new titles

Archie, Lilibet adorn royal family's official website with their new titles
Prince Harry, Meghan and their children to attend King Charles Coronation?

Prince Harry, Meghan and their children to attend King Charles Coronation?
King Charles latest move could help repair fractured relationship with Prince Harry

King Charles latest move could help repair fractured relationship with Prince Harry
David, Victoria Beckham believe helping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz with wedding lawsuit would heal strained bond

David, Victoria Beckham believe helping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz with wedding lawsuit would heal strained bond
Drew Barrymore’s therapist clarifies why he ‘suspends’ treatment

Drew Barrymore’s therapist clarifies why he ‘suspends’ treatment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will attract more press with Archie, Lilibet's royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will attract more press with Archie, Lilibet's royal titles
Goldie Hawn on being called a ‘dumb blonde’ by a female reporter over Wildcat role

Goldie Hawn on being called a ‘dumb blonde’ by a female reporter over Wildcat role
Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become teen influencer before launching her brand

Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become teen influencer before launching her brand

Suki Waterhouse shares how women in music have to choose between family and career

Suki Waterhouse shares how women in music have to choose between family and career
Jimin from BTS reveals teasers for solo debut

Jimin from BTS reveals teasers for solo debut
'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'

'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'
'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles'

'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles'