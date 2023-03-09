Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession

Buckingham Palace has made official updates to the line of succession as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, received their royal titles, Prince and Princess on Tuesday.



King Charles III has finally recognised Archie and Lilibet as Prince and Princess.

Now, Harry and Meghan's eldest son Prince Archie holds the sixth spot in line to the throne, following his father, who retains his position as fifth despite his persistent attacks on the palace.



Meanwhile, the California-based couple's daughter Princess Lilibet is now seventh in line to the throne.

Meghan and Harry's children - who previously listed as "master" and "miss" - are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.



However, the Sussexes remain below Prince William and his three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, continued to hold higher positions in the line of succession.