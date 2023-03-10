King Charles angers royal fans?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are now referred to as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the official website of the British royal family.



The move might help ease tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, but it seems to anger some of the royal fans.

The 74-year-old monarch has appeared to be a very smart king as he shunned Harry and Meghan's criticism against the palace and took a big step to ease tension and ongoing crisis within the family.



The monarch has finally recognised Meghan and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet, as Prince and Princess amid the mounting pressure from the public who want the Sussexes to drop their titles.



The King has avoided adding fuel to the fire as he made a very sensible decision to ease the tension within the family.

It's to mention here that Archie and Lilibet became eligible for the princely titles on September 8, upon Charles's accession to the throne, in accordance with the 1917 Letters Patent.