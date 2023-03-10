Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen’s video of little Esti spending time with mom has over taken the internet, leaving fans gushing.

The peek was shared to Instagram and includes a video of the little girl having some one-on-one time with her mother, as the youngest of the brood.

The video in question features the 7-week-old infant cooing while resting on her mom’s legs.

Later on, into the video Esti Maxine even lifts her head up to look over at her dad John Legend, wide eyed, in her pink jumper and animal-printed onesie.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, Teigen and Legend share daughter Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 4 ½, as well as angel baby Jack who was a still born.





