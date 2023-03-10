 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen’s video of little Esti spending time with mom has over taken the internet, leaving fans gushing.

The peek was shared to Instagram and includes a video of the little girl having some one-on-one time with her mother, as the youngest of the brood.

The video in question features the 7-week-old infant cooing while resting on her mom’s legs.

Later on, into the video Esti Maxine even lifts her head up to look over at her dad John Legend, wide eyed, in her pink jumper and animal-printed onesie.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, Teigen and Legend share daughter Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 4 ½, as well as angel baby Jack who was a still born.


More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting along very ‘well’ but are ‘taking things slow’

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting along very ‘well’ but are ‘taking things slow’
Oscars return - with slap jokes and hot dog fingers on menu

Oscars return - with slap jokes and hot dog fingers on menu
Meghan and Harry issue fresh statement on children's titles

Meghan and Harry issue fresh statement on children's titles

Celebrity status of Meghan and Harry's children to create problems for them: expert

Celebrity status of Meghan and Harry's children to create problems for them: expert

Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger

Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger
Meghan takes a stroll 'with a smug grin' after getting what she wanted

Meghan takes a stroll 'with a smug grin' after getting what she wanted

Frank Sinatra musical looking at singer's life and career to open in UK

Frank Sinatra musical looking at singer's life and career to open in UK
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after receiving coronation invitation

Meghan Markle makes first appearance after receiving coronation invitation

King Charles angers royal fans?

King Charles angers royal fans?
Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession

Prince William, his three children continue to hold higher positions in the line of succession
Archie, Lilibet adorn royal family's official website with their new titles

Archie, Lilibet adorn royal family's official website with their new titles
Prince Harry, Meghan and their children to attend King Charles Coronation?

Prince Harry, Meghan and their children to attend King Charles Coronation?