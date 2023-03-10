Govinda on Satish Kaushik's death: 'I feel very sad that we lost him'

Govinda and Satish were the famous comedians of the 90s and 2000s

Govinda mourns over the sudden demise of the talented actor Satish Kaushik, says that he feels very sad that we lost him.

He stated while talking to PTI: “When I look back today at all the movies that we acted in together, I feel very sad that we lost him. Every actor acts, but he was someone who would understand things and then perform. woh samaj ke acting karte thay.”

Govinda and Satish shared an amazing bond as the two of them were the most famous comedians in the 90s and 2000s era. Therefore, he remembers him as an actor who used to improvise a lot before doing the final scene.

The duo most famous collaboration was Deewana Mastana, romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan.

"For Deewana Mastana, when I went to the set, he had already written (some lines). The scene was a huge hit and is still remembered by fans because we worked on the language of Nagpada (a popular area in South Mumbai), where in every word there is na. We both jointly worked on that scene. He had written his dialogues and I had also written something,”

“There are a lot of artists, who work in filmy maahaul but he was an actor, who would make any character memorable with his sheer hard work. He would dive into that world completely and become like that character."

Govinda also said: "There are so many actors who play such good roles but how many characters become part of history? The characters played by Satish Kaushik are historic, they are remembered even now and will always be”, reports Indiatoday.