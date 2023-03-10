 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are part of King Charles’ coronation plans despite not confirming whether or not they will attend the event.

An insider told Daily Mail that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “being factored into all of the planning” by the Buckingham Palace.

The source said that the palace staff is “organizing logistics for the historic occasion” and “have been instructed to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their program for May 6.”

“Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning … the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything,” the source added.

“No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted — it could, of course, be just in case they do — but it’s clearly not a ‘no.'”

“The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance,” the report revealed.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed last week that they are officially invited at the coronation by Charles.

However, the rep added, “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

