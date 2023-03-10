Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has shared latest updates as she made her first public appearance since Lilibet and Archie’s title change.



Meghan hosted a lunch to mark International Women's Day and shared details on Archewell Foundation’s website with stunning photos.

According to the details shared, the Archewell Foundation celebrated International Women’s Day with a visit to Harvest Home.

This organization helps provide housing, mental well-being support, and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges including domestic violence, substance use and homelessness.

Since being founded in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children.

As an advocate for women’s rights and supporter of mothers and families in need, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell team celebrated the women of Harvest Home by creating a pop up baby boutique, hosting lunch from a female owned restaurant, and making a donation to the organization.

“Happy International Women’s day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds, or helping a woman in your community, let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!”