 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry go on fun outings to show 'they’re not rattled' by Frogmore eviction

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go on date nights to show they are not affected after King Charles evicted them from Frogmore cottage.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been taking time out for fun outings to “let off steam” amid drama with the royal family.

“They’ve been trying to find time for more of these types of date nights, which isn’t easy given their intense schedules as well as raising the kids,” the source told the outlet.

“But this was something they freed themselves up for and the word is that it was important to send a message that they’re not rattled or letting this Frogmore situation get to them.”

The California-based royal couple recently spent some time at the San Vicente Bungalows, members-only club, in Los Angeles.

“They let their hair down in a fun environment and had a blast, it was a much-needed outing to let off steam and get back to enjoying themselves again,” the source shared of the outing.

Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their Windsor home, the Frogmore cottage, before they were officially invited to King Charles’ coronation scheduled for May 6th.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the invitation but revealed that the Duke and Duchess haven’t decided whether or not they’ll be attending the historic event.

