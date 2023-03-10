King Charles makes first public appearance since Lilibet, Archie title change

King Charles made his first public appearance Thursday since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the Prince and Princess titles for their children Archie and Lilibet respectively.



King Charles visited Surrey avian influenza scientists where the monarch was given a tour of the Animal and Plant Health Agency's (APHA) headquarters in Weybridge.

In his first public speech, King Charles said, “I'm full of admiration for what you do, what you manage to achieve against these huge challenges in all directions. I know many have been working such late hours for days and days.”

He continued, “So I can only say you are totally heroic, we're incredibly lucky to have you battling away for our safety and our future."

King Charles speech comes after Meghan and Harry confirmed new titles for their kids Archie and Lilibet.

They said, "The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."