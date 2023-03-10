Glendale city to change name as homage to Taylor Swift

Celebrated singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will receive the rarest of honours in Glendale, Arizona.

The city will be temporarily renamed after Swift as the 'Love Story' singer kicks off her ‘The Eras Tour’ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, according to KPNX and Fox 10 Phoenix.

Mayor of the city Jerry P. Weiers will make the announcement next Monday disclosing the name of the city for the duration of Swift’s performance. The name change will remain valid until March 18.

Reports indicate the city of Glendale wanted to do "something highly unusual" for the celebrated singer. Swift will be performing in Glendale on March 17 and March 18 before going to Las Vegas.

Moreover, according to PEOPLE, Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District shopping complex is planning to parade messages to welcome the musician while home-grown restaurants are changing names of menu items to welcome Swift.



Swift announced her current tour in November 2022. "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift revealed on social media.

"The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Soon after, she announced eight new dates on tour.

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we're adding 8 shows to the tour," Swift wrote on Twitter.

The "Anti-Hero" singer will share the platform with opening acts Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn as supporting acts.