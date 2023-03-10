Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone jets off from India to present Oscars 2023, reports

Deepika Padukone and her style statement has been an inspiration for many across the globe; the actress yet again impresses fans with her classy look at the airport.

The Pathaan actress flaunted her hair at the airport wearing a geeky pair of glasses. She opted for a formal look as she donned down a black high-neck t-shirt covered with a black blazer. She wore baggy denim jeans along with a pair of fancy stilettos. She also carried a black coloured handbag.

Picture credits: Pinkvilla





Deepika as usual mesmerized fans with her on-point dressing style and flashed her billion dollar smile while walking towards the airport.

The Piku actress is reportedly flying off to Los Angeles to present the 95th Academy Awards along with other famous celebrities of the Hollywood film industry. The big night is set to take place on March 12.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is now gearing to make her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She will also be seen in film Project K along with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, reports Pinkvilla.