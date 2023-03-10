Meghan, Harry daughter Lilibet’s title will ‘influence’ her relationship with royal family

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Princess Lilibet Diana’s new title will “influence” her relationship with the royal family.



Speaking to The Express, royal expert Christine Ross discussed the one-year-old’s future as it was revealed that she and her brother, Prince Archie Harrison, would be formally using their royal titles.

"Lilibet's entire life will be shaped by her status as a Princess,” the expert said. "Certainly elevating her far beyond the 'normal' childhood that Meghan and Harry seemed to originally want for their children."

"Embracing the title, which Lilibet has held since King Charles ascended the throne in September, will certainly change her life as an individual,” Ross added.

The co-host of US Weekly podcast Royally Us said that it "may also influence her relationship with the Royal Family for the future.”

Harry and Meghan's friend, Omid Scobie, broke the news on Twitter that the little Princess was christened in an intimate ceremony in U.S. unlike her brother whose ceremony was held in U.K.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” he wrote.

The biographer also claimed that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate were invited but they didn't attend the ceremony.