Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘don’t deserve’ King Charles

File Footage

Experts have just started to question what rights Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to negotiate their attendance at the Coronation.



Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “Is this a signal that negotiations have indeed been going on behind the scenes? If so, it leads to another line of questioning.”

“Who the blazes do they think they are? And how can they have the barefaced cheek to be 'negotiating', and holding the King of England over a barrel?”

“And how can anyone take them seriously, when they have spent the last three years rubbishing not only Harry's family but all the trappings and flummery of monarchy, while desperately wanting to hang on to titles and privileges?”