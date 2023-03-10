Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s threat ‘more detrimental if they don’t attend

File Footage

Experts fear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of attendance at the Coronation may spell an even bigger disaster than them, actually showing up.



Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “Television directors and newspaper editors would not be human if they did not see the massive potential offered by the couple's presence at such a global blockbuster of an event.”

“What is Meghan wearing and how is she using it to send a signal back to her fanbase in the US? Will they be keeping themselves aloof, or will they manage to exchange a few words with William and Kate?”

“How will the other royals receive them? Who will have to sit next to Meghan?”

“All these completely trivial questions will flit in and out of our minds as we turn on the TV and prepare for a day of spellbinding royal pageantry.”

“Yet, of course, they had to be invited, and it would be even worse if they did NOT attend. Had they not been offered an olive branch, Oprah Winfrey & Co would have seen it as the ultimate insult by the Royal Family.”