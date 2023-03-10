 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Lewis Capaldi terrified for people to see intimate documentary
Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary

Lewis Capaldi is about to release a personal documentary with Netflix.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now which took four years to make, chronicles the 26-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter’s rise to fame and personal struggles along the way.

"I'm pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it. I hope you enjoy it,” the singer said in a statement.

Sam Bridger, Head of Music Film at Pulse Films said: “This started out as a film about the process of creating the ‘difficult second album’, but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age - mental health. Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of Director Joe Pearlman, Producer Alice Rhodes and the production team.’

Stuart Souter, BMG Vice President Films said: “This is much more than just a music film. With the support of his family, Lewis has opened up in a unique way. Just like his music, we are confident that it will connect with people around the world”.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now will be released on April 5th just ahead of his Lewis's second studio album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent '.

More From Entertainment:

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89
Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'

Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'
Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Meghan, Harry daughter Lilibet’s title will ‘influence’ her relationship with royal family

Meghan, Harry daughter Lilibet’s title will ‘influence’ her relationship with royal family

Alec Baldwin remembers late Robert Blake as ‘the incredible gifted actor’

Alec Baldwin remembers late Robert Blake as ‘the incredible gifted actor’
King Charles honours brother Prince Edward with title of Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles honours brother Prince Edward with title of Duke of Edinburgh