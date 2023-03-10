 
K-pop icons BTS has achieved RIAJ Million Certification in Japan

Map of the Soul has received million certification
The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) have released their newest batch of certifications and global icons BTS are one of them. The group’s album called Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey is now certified to have shipped over 1 million units.

According to RIAJ, albums become certified gold at 100,000 units, platinum at 250,000 and million at 1,000,000. Other K-pop groups like NCT Dream, Le Sserafim and Stray Kids have joined BTS in this batch as well.

The group are currently on hiatus, with the members working on their solo music projects. J-Hope came out with his solo album Jack in the Box along with a recent collaboration with American rapper J. Cole called On The Street. RM released his solo album called Indigo while Jin came out with The Astronaut before his enlistment.

Jimin is set to make his debut with his album called Face while V has been hinting at a new project. 

