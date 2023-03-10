Brittany Snow reflects on 'hard and beautiful' year following split from husband

Actress Brittany Snow opened up about a 'hard and beautiful' year on her birthday.

The 37-year-old Pitch Perfect star who recently filed for divorce wrote on Instagram:

"This year has been hard and beautiful. As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends," she wrote in her post.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Someone Great actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Snow married Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland in March 2020 and filed for divorce in January. In court documents procured by PEOPLE, the actress alluded to "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their separation.