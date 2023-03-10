'Doctor Who: Redacted' creator dumped "without explanation"

Creator of podcast drama Doctor Who: Redacted has alleged she was dropped from the show, amid rumours of a second season for BBC Sounds.

The Doctor Who audio series which was launched last year, follows university dropouts Cleo, Abby and Shawna, who start a podcast about conspiracy theories.

It was released by as a 10-part series and introduced a collective cast of Charlie Craggs as Cleo Proctor, Lois Chimimba as Abby McPhail and Holly Quin-Ankrah as Shawna Thompson.

The podcasters soon find themselves wrapped up in a supernatural conspiracy as all linked to the Doctor begins to disappear.

Amid reports of a second season Redacted season 1 producer Ella Watts reacted to the news on Twitter expressing her alarm at being replaced.



She wrote: "It looks like there's a Doctor Who: Redacted season 2 in the works. Sadly, I won't be working on it. Whilst I was clear I wanted to remain on the project, I was replaced by the BBC without explanation or an application process.

"I believe I'll be replaced by James Goss as producer. If Redacted s2 is anything like his previous work, it'll be fantastic and I wish him the best."

"Doctor Who means different things to different people. As a fan and a queer woman, to be part of bringing a queer women fronted show to the Whoniverse was an immensely proud moment in my life.

"From pitching it in 2018, to bringing Juno [Dawson, writer] on board in 2019, then producing, casting, script-editing, writing on and directing it – it's been incredible."

"I'm sorry I've not been given the opportunity to see it through. This isn't the first time in podcasting that women have been replaced by men following successful first seasons. I'm heartbroken it happened here.

"I don't know more. I hope production goes well. I can't wait to listen!"