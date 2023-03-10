 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
Fans of BTS demand fair treatment of member Jin

Friday Mar 10, 2023

The hashtag also began trending on Twitter
K-pop group BTS’ fans are angry with their company HYBE Entertainment and are demanding they treat member Jin better. The hashtag Hybe Be Fair To Jin also started trending on Twitter.

Another BTS member J-Hope recently collaborated with American rapper J. Cole for the track On The Street. The song got a win at the music show M Countdown which was shared by HYBE’s subsidiary BigHit on their social media. Fans were elated at the announcement and celebrated On The Street’s first win.

However, others were upset that neither HYBE nor BigHit shared the news when Jin’s solo track The Astronaut got its first win. The fans claimed that HYBE did not give the same attention or importance to Jin’s solo achievements as compared to the other members.

Jin released The Astronaut, which was co-written by Coldplay, before he left to enlist in the military. The idol has stopped all promotional activities until his service ends around 2024.

