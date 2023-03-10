 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus' party in the same car

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus party in the same car

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter ignite rumours of romance as they were spotted leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party together.

On Thursday night, March 9, Miley Cyrus hosted her album release party, at the end, Shawn Mendes was spotted waiting outside the event at the Gucci store in Beverly Hills for Sabrina Carpenter.

As per Daily Mail, the duo left the event together in the same car after Sabrina arrived outside.

Shawn, 25, looked dapper as he stepped outside with a drink in his hand, wearing a brown suede jacket atop a white tank top and khaki pants.

Meanwhile, the Disney alum sported her stylish bangs in a shimmering black velvet mini-dress that hugged her curves and elevated her stature with a set of shining silver stilettos that strapped around her ankles.

The Tall Girl actress accessorised with a silver handbag slung over her shoulder, and she enlivened her dress with a silver fan-like flourish over her chest.

As per sources, Shawn and Sabrina were grinning ear-to-ear as the release party ended.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus party in the same car
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus party in the same car


More From Entertainment:

King Charles lauded fot fulfilling father's wish

King Charles lauded fot fulfilling father's wish

Keira Knightley reflects on balancing motherhood and acting

Keira Knightley reflects on balancing motherhood and acting
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight
'Heartstopper' alum Kit Conner confirmed to lead upcoming Horror 'One Of Us'

'Heartstopper' alum Kit Conner confirmed to lead upcoming Horror 'One Of Us'
Harry and Meghan 'rushed' daughter's baptism after getting secret information about Edward

Harry and Meghan 'rushed' daughter's baptism after getting secret information about Edward

Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to team up with Tim Burton for 'Beetlejuice 2'

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to team up with Tim Burton for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Cole Sprouse drops some hard truth about pursuing acting due to 'financially irresponsible' mother

Cole Sprouse drops some hard truth about pursuing acting due to 'financially irresponsible' mother
Keanu Reeves has earned 'more' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Keanu Reeves has earned 'more' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Avril Lavigne and Tyga look all loved up in dinner date in matching bomber jackets

Avril Lavigne and Tyga look all loved up in dinner date in matching bomber jackets
Netflix sets April 2023 release date for Thai Thriller 'Hunger': Find out

Netflix sets April 2023 release date for Thai Thriller 'Hunger': Find out
Tablo from Epik High reveals how BTS’ Suga helped his daughter with homework

Tablo from Epik High reveals how BTS’ Suga helped his daughter with homework