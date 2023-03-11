 
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla want their London home to remain at Clarence House: report

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla would like their London home to remain at Clarence House, reported express.co.uk citing royal insiders.

The report comes days after the King asked Harry to vacate his London home Frogmore Cottage.

The king reportedly wants Prince Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage, an offer the Duke of York is unexpected to accept.

Express.co.uk reported that the monarch has ruled out any major slimming down of the Crown’s vast property empire as he sets about making Buckingham Palace a home fit for a King. 

The publication reported that the King will be moving in “above the shop” once a £369million refurb – including an upgrade to his apartments – is ­completed in fours years’ time.


