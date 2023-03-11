 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan's decision on children's titles questioned in US

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's motivations in "desiring" royal titles for their children have been questioned in the US.

Commenting on the couple's decision to give their kids the titles of Prince and Princess, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said the move was "monetary" in nature.

Speaking on GB News, the US-based royal expert said, "I do think that this is money motivated. Harry talked about wanting a family and not an institution. So why is it so important to him that his son be a Prince? And, specifically with Lili, these are American children now. Lili was born here in the states, what is she the princess of?" 

She added: "The Americans fought a war to not have to acknowledge royals. So I don't really understand what the objective is unless it's monetary."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement to give their children the titles of Prince and Princess was recognized by the royal family on their official website.

