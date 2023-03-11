Prince Andrew plans to sit for a tell-all interview

 
Prince Harry plans to do a tell-all interview with a US broadcaster as he seeks to find a way back into the public eye, according to a report.

The report said the Duke of York has told his friends that he believes he has a chance of redemption.

It said the king's younger brother has warmed to the idea of telling his side of events over the last two years.

The report said that Andrew, who has lost his job and can lose his home, feels there is little else to lose when he has already paid an awfully high price.

Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was young.

The Queen had stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages due to the sex scandal.

