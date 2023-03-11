 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Lilibet’s godmother could be a close friend of Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, in her parents’ Montecito, California home in front of 20 to 30 rumoured guests, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed to multiple outlets.

After the christening, American actor and producer, Tyler Perry was also confirmed to be the one-year-old’s godfather. In December’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they had asked Perry to be one of Lilibet’s godparents.

People Magazine added that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was also present, along with an unnamed godmother.

While the unnamed godmother was speculated to be Oprah Winfrey, but the infamous talkshow host, who was the couple’s neighbour in California, had declined the offer.

When asked about speculation that she was going to be Lilibet’s godmother, she said, “I don’t need to be a godmother, I’m a godmother by default.”

“I’m a neighbour, I’m a friend and all that, you probably need someone younger to be the godmother!”

According to Mirror, while it’s never been officially announced, it’s been widely reported that Harry and William's childhood nanny Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was chosen.

The other godparents are believed to be the Duke’s close pal Charlie van Straubenzee and Mark Dyer, a royal aide and trusted protector who is seen as the prince’s ‘second dad’.

One of the names in the hat is Serena Williams, who is a close friend of the Sussexes and was a guest at their 2018 wedding.

