Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on ‘weight loss obsession’

Khloé Kardashian has just broken down her obsessive relationship with weight, following the divorce from Lamar Odom.

The Kardashian sister weighed in on everything while speaking at length with InStyle magazine.

The interview started with admissions by Khloé who claimed that she “turned to the gym” because she “didn't really know what to do” after getting divorced from former Lakers star, Lamar Odom.

This decision wound up being something ‘inspirational’ since, “Of course, in the beginning, you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished.”

For those unversed, Oden and Khloé tied the knot back in 2009, just one month after dating, but called it quits in 2013, and officially divorced after 2015.

Her fitness and weight loss journey wound up becoming a ‘obsession’ for her, shortly after starting because “When I first started [working out], I cared so much.”

“Maybe [it's] just being younger. I think you care about the scale. The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers.”

“I'm sort of a control freak, but in life, we can't control everything. But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I'm proud of it — I love that I have that control.”