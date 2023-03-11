Nick Jonas feels proud of ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra for hosting pre-Oscars event

Nick Jonas has turned into his wife Priyanka Chopra’s biggest supporter after the Citadel starlet hosted the second annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles.

Taking to his Instagram, the WINGS crooner, 30, dropped stunning glimpses from the star-studded night with his wife Priyanka and penned down a sweet note.

"So proud of my incredible wife for putting this event on for the second year in a row to celebrate South Asian Excellence during Oscar’s week,” Nick shared.



He continued, “Met so many amazing people and got to celebrate the remarkable South Asian nominees this year at Hollywood’s biggest night."

Priyanka co-hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration with Anjula Acharia, on Thursday on the Paramount Studio lot invited South Asian industry changemakers.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Quantico star said, “I am so grateful that we have had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures."

Priyanka further added, “I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me like, cry."

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will air live on March 12.