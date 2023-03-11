 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas feels proud of ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra for hosting pre-Oscars event

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Nick Jonas feels proud of ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra for hosting pre-Oscars event
Nick Jonas feels proud of ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra for hosting pre-Oscars event

Nick Jonas has turned into his wife Priyanka Chopra’s biggest supporter after the Citadel starlet hosted the second annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles.

Taking to his Instagram, the WINGS crooner, 30, dropped stunning glimpses from the star-studded night with his wife Priyanka and penned down a sweet note.

"So proud of my incredible wife for putting this event on for the second year in a row to celebrate South Asian Excellence during Oscar’s week,” Nick shared.

He continued, “Met so many amazing people and got to celebrate the remarkable South Asian nominees this year at Hollywood’s biggest night."

Priyanka co-hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration with Anjula Acharia, on Thursday on the Paramount Studio lot invited South Asian industry changemakers.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Quantico star said, “I am so grateful that we have had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures."

Priyanka further added, “I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me like, cry."

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will air live on March 12.

More From Entertainment:

Amy Robach was 'pretty close' with T.J. Holmes even prior to affair

Amy Robach was 'pretty close' with T.J. Holmes even prior to affair
Adidas underestimates Kanye West's 'power in streetwear'?

Adidas underestimates Kanye West's 'power in streetwear'?
Lady Gaga gets 2019 Oscars-inspired wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Lady Gaga gets 2019 Oscars-inspired wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Harry, Meghan would kill the 'hope' of reconciliation with royal family if they skip coronation

Harry, Meghan would kill the 'hope' of reconciliation with royal family if they skip coronation
Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years
Penn Badgley says ‘You’ Season 4 is leading towards ‘a greater resolution’ for Joe

Penn Badgley says ‘You’ Season 4 is leading towards ‘a greater resolution’ for Joe
Harry, Meghan will have 'no control’ over media narrative at Charles' coronation

Harry, Meghan will have 'no control’ over media narrative at Charles' coronation
Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'

Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'
Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles

Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming
Priyanka Chopra talks of taking time out for Nick Jonas, baby Malti: ‘My priority is my family’

Priyanka Chopra talks of taking time out for Nick Jonas, baby Malti: ‘My priority is my family’
Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date

Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date