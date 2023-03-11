Prince Harry ‘only looking to make money’: ‘Product of resentment'

Prince Harry’s memoir has just been branded a ‘product of pure jealousy’.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams broke it all down.

The admissions have been brought forward during an appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

There, Mr Fitzwilliams explained whether he finds Spare to be “the worst thing that Harry could have done.”

In an attempt to explain his thought, process the expert claimed, “The Duke of Windsor took 15 years before he wrote it [his book], [and] there was nothing as sensational.”

“This is purely making money out of family trauma. No one had any idea”, he also added.

“As far as I could see — that he felt so jealous and that he resented his brother,” he even pointed out before concluding.