Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids need to learn ‘wanting perks never works’

File Footage

Royal experts warn even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children will ‘soon realize’ what it means to get perks without the responsibility they require.



The Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward made these shocking revelations.

She made these admissions in a candid one-on-one chat alongside The Mirror.

There, she started by saying, “The contrast between the way in which Harry and Meghan released the news of their children's royal titles and the way King Charles announced his brother's ennoblement was stark.”

“King Charles issued a formal statement from Buckingham Palace to say he was ‘pleased’ to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar.”

“It was such a grand announcement it felt as if it were in a gilded frame pinned to the Buckingham Palace railings.”

“Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, asked their spokesperson to announce when their 21-month-old daughter Lilibet was christened in Los Angeles last week she would be baptised using the royal style princess. Archie in turn would use the style, Prince.”

“They have been allowed to use this style since their great-grandmother died, but their parents have chosen not to until now.”

She also added, “How interesting they waited six months to do this. They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did. No such luck.”

“Buckingham Palace left their website intact and allowed the Sussexes to make the move themselves so they couldn’t complain.”

“It is so much easier to do things in the traditional style. Edward knew he was going to get the title as his late father had requested, he should. The King bided his time until the moment was right. Edward’s birthday two months before the coronation was the perfect moment.”

“Beforehand might have been too close to the late Queen’s death on September 8 last year. Any later and it might have had to wait until the day of the Coronation.”

“The royal website was updated a couple of days after the Sussexes' announcement. No one is going to push the traditions of the monarchy aside.”

“Wanting the perks without the responsibility never works. Archie and Lilibet will learn this one day and then make their own choices.”