Prince Harry needs to be ‘pulled aside and set straight’

Experts have started questioning “who in their right mind is counselling” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



These accusations have been shared by royal author and expert Kinsey Schofield.

She addressed everything while speaking to Sky News Australia.

There, she claimed, “Harry and Meghan, their core audience is a younger audience because anybody who has any common sense whatsoever, they get that these two are, you know, using victimhood as currency.”

“But the younger demo[graphic] they still have their blinders on.”

“So we've got Harry basically promoting drug-use from marijuana to cocaine to psychedelics. This is dangerous territory.”

Ms Schofield also added, “Who in their right mind is counselling these two? They need to pull them aside and set them straight about what they're saying and the importance of their words.”