Prince Harry ‘determined’ to be different from King Charles: ‘Loves Meghan too much’

File Footage

Insiders believe Prince Harry’s bid to be very different from King Charles, has been motivating his marriage to Meghan Markle.



Body language expert Judi James, brought these revelations and allegations to light.

The insider in question made the revelations during an interview with Express UK.

They started by saying, “Harry is tactile, protective and supportive. His idealized view of Meghan is constantly expressed in his words and his body language.”

“Many of Harry’s behaviors and body language as a husband suggest he has been determined to create a complete contrast to the kind of partnering skills he saw from his father during his marriage to Diana.”

The insider also went on to say, “The common opinion is that Harry changed when he met Meghan and that change appears to be ongoing.”

“Once known as the party or playboy prince he switched to a man whose life revolves around his wife and children and who spends much of his working life promoting his causes.”

“Change is not uncommon when we fall in love as we can become desperate for approval and to form a complimentary 'fit' with the person we love, but long-term change like Harry’s is quite rare.”

“Often a partner will morph back into who they were when they met, so perhaps Meghan brought out a more authentic side to Harry rather than cosmetic and temporary alterations.”

This follows an admission by the Duke of Sussex, straight from his chat with Gabor Maté.

There he claimed, “My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself.”