Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘leading’ Lilibet into ‘neglectful life they fled’

File Footage

Experts have stepped forward to question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s thought process and motivation for wanting Lilibet close to something they find to be “biased and neglectful.”



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these accusations.

According to a report by the New Zealand Herald, Ms Elser believes, “For the love of god, why would he and Meghan want their children to be so publicly associated and tied to an organisation that they say is biased, neglectful and the source of so much misery for them?”

“Supposedly, this is all about choice for Archie and Lili. The Telegraph has reported, “The Sussexes are said to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.”

“But then why not go down the very smart path taken by another royal spare, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex? Like Archie and Lilibet, their children, daughter Louise and son James, were born as grandchildren of the monarch, thus making them entitled to be known as a princess and prince.”

“However, the eminently sensible Wessexes decided they wanted to try and achieve that loftiest of goals – some semblance of family normalcy – and instead chose much lesser titles and leaving it up to the children to decide on their 18th birthdays whether they would like the full titles to which they are entitled and whether they want to use their HRHs.”