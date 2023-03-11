Jimmy Kimmel hopes no Oscars slaps amid hosting

Jimmy Kimmel opened on his upcoming third stint hosting the Academy Awards.

The host cheekily said that nobody was going to slap him for an off-color joke and “If (anyone) does, it's going to turn into Benny Hill, because I'm just going to run around the theater and he's not going to catch me," the late-night host said.

He continued, “But you know what I'm really going to do? I'm going to make a couple of jokes about it — but it's not like we're going to recreate it...Will it make me gun shy about what I say? Not in the slightest."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also boasted tons of experience as an emcee of the Emmys, the American Music Awards, and the ESPYs and Oscars, as per NPR.

"You know, the wedding's not about you, but you're there to facilitate it and make it fun,” adding, "You have a responsibility to the people for whom this is the biggest day of their lives.

The kid who plays Elvis, Austin Butler, is from Orange County. He's totally overwhelmed by the fact that he is now in this position. And I'm not going to be the guy to ruin this night for him."