Charles inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation shows 'slight thawing' in their strained relations

Charles inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation shows 'slight thawing' in their tense relations

King Charles' invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for coronation shows "slight thawing" in their strained relations since they moved to America.

A royal correspondent Richard Palmer for the Daily Express said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be allowed to attend King Charles’ coronation even if they decide at the last moment that they will be attending the historic event.

Discussing the invitation, Palmer said, "It's hard not to see the decision to strip them of Frogmore Cottage as an act of retribution for some of the things that have gone on in the last few months".



Talking about their potential presence, the expert added, "My guess is still that they will come over for the Coronation."

He went on to reveal that the Palace "doesn't know if they are definitely going to be coming", despite reportedly making plans for their appearance.

As reported by Daily Mail, the California-based couple is “being factored into all of the planning” by the Buckingham Palace hinting that the duo might attend the ceremony.

"There's a long time to go,” the expert said. “Let's be frank, even if they said at this stage 'we are are not coming' and they relented two days before, the likelihood is that plans will be changed and they would be catered for and allowed to come".