Kristen Doute details exact moment Ariana Madix discovered Tom, Raquel affair

Kristen Doute detailed the exact moment Ariana Madix found out that Tom Sandoval was having a secret affair with Raquel Leviss.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast Sex, Love and What Else Matters, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that the group attended the Sandoval’s cover band’s concert on March 1 in West Hollywood, Calif., the night when the infidelity drama was revealed.

"I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night — we were watching his band play at TomTom,” she recalled.

"He’s done playing, and we’d all gotten up to just kind of chatter and grab a drink.

"All of the sudden, I realize Ariana’s gone for — it had to be like 20 minutes or something — because she left her coat and her purse."

Doute, 40, also explained that she learned the truth only after she was unable to find either Madix, 37, or Sandoval, 40.

“So what had happened was, during Tom’s performance, his phone fell out of his pocket, and a mutual friend of theirs picks up the phone and hands it to Ariana,” she continued.

“The real truth is that Ariana had his phone, and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it,” Doute shared.

Despite calling Sandoval and Madix a "trusting couple," Doute said the Something About Her co-owner "felt like she had to look" — and as sources told Page Six she found a video of Leviss having an intimate conversation on FaceTime with Sandoval.

Since this heartbreaking incident, Doute said Madix is “not doing well,” adding, “She’s numb, and she’s sad.”

However, Madix has not spoken publicly about her breakup or her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity, but both Sandoval and Leviss have issued multiple statements about their intimate relationship since it first came to public's knowledge on March 3.