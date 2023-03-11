 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Kristen Doute details exact moment Ariana Madix discovered Tom, Raquel affair

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Kristen Doute details exact moment Ariana Madix discovered Tom, Raquel affair
Kristen Doute details exact moment Ariana Madix discovered Tom, Raquel affair

Kristen Doute detailed the exact moment Ariana Madix found out that Tom Sandoval was having a secret affair with Raquel Leviss.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast Sex, Love and What Else Matters, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that the group attended the Sandoval’s cover band’s concert on March 1 in West Hollywood, Calif., the night when the infidelity drama was revealed.

"I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night — we were watching his band play at TomTom,” she recalled.

"He’s done playing, and we’d all gotten up to just kind of chatter and grab a drink.

"All of the sudden, I realize Ariana’s gone for — it had to be like 20 minutes or something — because she left her coat and her purse."

Doute, 40, also explained that she learned the truth only after she was unable to find either Madix, 37, or Sandoval, 40.

“So what had happened was, during Tom’s performance, his phone fell out of his pocket, and a mutual friend of theirs picks up the phone and hands it to Ariana,” she continued.

“The real truth is that Ariana had his phone, and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it,” Doute shared.

Despite calling Sandoval and Madix a "trusting couple," Doute said the Something About Her co-owner "felt like she had to look" — and as sources told Page Six she found a video of Leviss having an intimate conversation on FaceTime with Sandoval.

Since this heartbreaking incident, Doute said Madix is “not doing well,” adding, “She’s numb, and she’s sad.”

However, Madix has not spoken publicly about her breakup or her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity, but both Sandoval and Leviss have issued multiple statements about their intimate relationship since it first came to public's knowledge on March 3.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU
Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti
Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime

Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime
Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon
Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'

Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'
'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger

'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger
Oscars 2023: Calls grow to delist Donnie Yen over China remarks

Oscars 2023: Calls grow to delist Donnie Yen over China remarks
BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song
Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'
Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years

Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years