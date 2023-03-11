Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime

 
One year after the hugely successful two-part Janet Jackson docuseries, Lifetime has announced another.

Janet Jackson: Family First will talk about the "Control" icon as she embarks on her 2023 "Together Again" tour. The documentary focuses on her partnership with her brother, Randy Jackson, as he reunifies the family band after 40 years.

"I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year. I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the 'Together Again' tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter," Janet said in an official statement.

Her brother Randy, who is also an executive producer, added:

"In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the 'Together Again' tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet's career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers."

Janet isn't the only major documentary project the Lifetime is releasing this year. The network is also working on a documentary about R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

