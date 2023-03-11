 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen has once again sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after she posted pictures with her newborn baby girl, Esti, while getting ready for her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Taking to her Instagram, Teigen, 37, wowed fans as she gave a glimpse of juggling motherhood and her demanding schedule after welcoming daughter Esti with her husband John Legend, on January 13.

The cookbook author has proved she has not slowed down a bit since giving birth to her adorable daughter, Teigen shared getting ready for the show while cradling her baby in a makeup chair.

In the Instagram slideshow, Teigen was seen getting her hairstyle done while holding her baby. The Lip Sync Battle star sported a figure-hugging orange dress with a feather bodice and a plunging lavender minidress in the pictures.

Teigen captioned the post, “Loves to talk!!!!!” among her fans’ comments, John also dropped a comment, writing, “And fine AF.”

Teigen and John are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU
Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime

Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime
Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon
Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'

Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'
'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger

'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger
Oscars 2023: Calls grow to delist Donnie Yen over China remarks

Oscars 2023: Calls grow to delist Donnie Yen over China remarks
BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song
Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'
Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years

Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years
Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different