Saturday Mar 11 2023
Lynne Ramsay opens up on developing projects with Joaquin Phoenix and Jennifer Lawrence

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Lynne Ramsay opens up on developing projects with Joaquin Phoenix and Jennifer Lawrence

Lynne Ramsay opened up on her upcoming projects including her a collaboration with Joaquin Phoenix.

The UK director spoke at the Doha Film Institute’s Qumra talent incubator and said that her new adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s short story Stone Mattress is still in progress, with Julianne Moore and Sandra Oh still attached to star.

As per Deadline, Lynne Ramsay also revealed her upcoming collaboration with Jennifer Lawrence, which is an adaptation of Argentinian France-based writer Ariana Harwicz’s novel Die, My Love.

When asked whether Stone Mattress or Die, My Love will be short first, Ramsay replied, "We’ll see."

Ramsay, who collaborate with Joaquin Phoenix on the 2017 thriller You Were Never Really Here, is set to work again with the Joker star.

"It’s an original project which I am still writing," she said after the talk, confirming it was the previously reported project of Polaris but not giving further details.

