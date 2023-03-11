Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian step up their fashion game for Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday bash

 
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian step up their fashion game for Malika and Khadijah Haqqs 40th birthday bash

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian step up in their dazzling outfits for 40th birthday bash of twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

On Friday, March 10, Khloe Kardashian was joined by ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson as she stepped down in a shimmery silver mini dress while braving the rain on her way to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

As per Daily Mail, the reality star, 38, who has been friends with Malika Haqq since they were teenagers, accessorised her look with a matching sparkling purse and strappy sandal heels.

The Good American Founder's ex, Thompson, 31, opted for an all-black leather look, and matched with Khloe's dress in a pair of shimmery silver sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kylie exposed her taut midriff in a racy black dress with a transparent midriff, finishing it off with a black Matrix-style leather coat.

Their mother, Kris Jenner was also in attendance, as she dressed him elegantly in black blazer and slacks, and a sparkling black and silver top.

