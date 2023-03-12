King Charles won't let Harry and Meghan's children use HRH titles: report

King Charles wont let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children to have "HRH" titles, claimed a royal commentator.

Speaking to Fox News, Neil Sean said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are furious after learning about the king's intensions.

According to express.co.uk, the couple were told they would no longer be able to style themselves as His and Her Royal Highnesses after stepping down as working royals in 2020.

Two days after Harry and Meghan announced their children will use the titles of the Prime and Princess, Neil Sean noted the children will also not be allowed to use the HRH style.

"Yes, they are entitled to use Prince and Princess but not HRH – which is really the most important line in royal protocol,' he said.



Citing sources close to the couple Daily Express reported they are "furious" about the ban being extended to their children after months of "tense negotiations" with the Palace.

"Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and that being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security," the sources said.



"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess."



Sources told The Sun, "They have been relentless since the Queen died, but they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH."

