 
sports
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
AFP

Mathews half-century leads Sri Lanka revival against New Zealand

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Sri Lanka´s Angelo Mathews celebrates achieving 7,000 Test runs during the first day of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 9, 2023. —AFP
Sri Lanka´s Angelo Mathews celebrates achieving 7,000 Test runs during the first day of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 9, 2023. —AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: A classy half-century from Angelo Mathews led a dogged Sri Lanka fightback Sunday as they reached 150 for four at lunch on day four of the first Test against New Zealand.

Mathews was 54 not out at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 27 and their partnership worth 55.

Nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya was the only wicket to fall in the session.

Sri Lanka, who were 18 runs behind after New Zealand’s first innings, would like to set the hosts a target of at least 275-300 on a pitch that continues to offer assistance to the quick bowlers, their assistant coach said after the close of play on Saturday.

They must win in Christchurch and again in the second Test in Wellington to stay in contention to make the World Test Championship final.

Sri Lanka resumed at 83 for three on Sunday, with Mathews and Jayasuriya adding 12 in seven overs before Blair Tickner had the nightwatchman caught behind for six.

Tickner, in only his second Test, has taken all four-second innings wickets to fall so far and faces an extra workload with veteran seamer Neil Wagner ruled out of the attack.

Wagner has a back issue which forced him from the field late the previous day.

Mathews, while risk-free for most of the 148 deliveries faced, did lash out to bring up his 39th Test half-century.

But luck was on his side as the ball was top-edged to the boundary.

Chandimal was also fortunate when on 25 he miscued an attempt to pull Daryl Mitchell to the boundary and the ball fell just short of Michael Bracewell at square leg.

More From Sports:

Iga Swiatek sets sights on second Indian Wells crown

Iga Swiatek sets sights on second Indian Wells crown
BBC sports show chaos: TV boss stands firm in face of criticism

BBC sports show chaos: TV boss stands firm in face of criticism
Schalke deals blow to Dortmund's title hopes with Bayern Munich on top

Schalke deals blow to Dortmund's title hopes with Bayern Munich on top
France crush England's title hopes in record-breaking Twickenham triumph

France crush England's title hopes in record-breaking Twickenham triumph
Neymar ´happy´ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG

Neymar ´happy´ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG
Barcelona charged with corruption in referee affair

Barcelona charged with corruption in referee affair
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans break world record

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans break world record
PSL 2023: Babar Azam is my go-to person, says Rahmanullah Gurbaz

PSL 2023: Babar Azam is my go-to person, says Rahmanullah Gurbaz
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans set highest target in PSL history

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans set highest target in PSL history
PSL 2023: Usman Khan smashes fastest PSL century

PSL 2023: Usman Khan smashes fastest PSL century
Amazons defeat Super Women in Women’s League Exhibition matches

Amazons defeat Super Women in Women’s League Exhibition matches
UK urges Olympic sponsors to back ban on Russian athletes

UK urges Olympic sponsors to back ban on Russian athletes