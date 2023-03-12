Paris Hilton’s sister reveals she’s ‘on cloud nine’ as a new mom

Paris Hilton’s sister Nicky Hilton weighs in on her experience of being a first-time mom to son Phoenix Barron.

She dived into everything during a candid interview with People magazine.

Nickey started the converastion off by admitting that her sister is currently standing on “cloud nine” and feels like she was “born to do” just this.

“I’m just so happy for her,” Nickey also went on to say before branding Paris an “incredible mother.”

During the course of the chat, she also admitted that her own children, Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, and 5-year-old Teddy Marilyn are yet to meet their cousins because they all live on separate coasts.

“I'm just so excited for all the cousins and babies to be together. They haven't all met yet,” she also admitted during one of her chats.

“When my kids have spring break in a few weeks, they're going to come here and meet their new cousin.”