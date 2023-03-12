Steven Spielberg names THIS action film should’ve been nominated at Oscars

The 2023 Oscar awards are right around the corner and the race for major categories win is getting more exciting.

Ahead of the greatest night of Hollywood, celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg has revealed that he feels ‘encouraged’ over two blockbusters have finally earned Oscars recognition for Best Picture.

However, the Indiana Jones director has shared that such a milestone should’ve been hit “years ago” by The Dark Knight.

Spielberg’s comments were shared after 2022 blockbuster hits Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water earned nominations in Best Picture category for this year’s Oscars.

While Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is also in the Best Picture category, the award-winning director spoke with Deadline about his feelings towards seeing Joseph Kosinski’s and James Cameron’s breakthrough hits on the list.

“I’m really encouraged by that,” Spielberg said. “[But] it came late for the film that should have been nominated a number of years ago, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

“That movie would have definitely garnered a Best Picture Nomination today, so having these two blockbusters solidly presented on the top 10 list is something we should all be celebrating.”

Nolan’s Christian Bale starrer Batman film, featuring the late Heath Ledger as Joker, earned a total of eight nods at the 2009 Oscars.

The movie went on to win two of them, with Ledger landing Best Supporting Actor and Richard King honoured for Best Sound Editing.

However, the Dark Knight was shut out of the Best Picture race, with Slumdog Millionaire overtaking The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Frost/Nixon, Milk and The Reader to win.

The 95th Academy awards are set to broadcast live from the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre on March 12.