Sunday Mar 12 2023
Lilibet’s future built on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘presumptuousness’

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s have just been called out for not only ‘stealing’ Queen Elizabeth’s namesake without permission, but also for placing Lilibet on a path filled with ‘presumptuousness’ allegedly.

Royal author and columnist Amanda Platell issued these claims and accusations.

She warns, “Calling the child Lilibet caused its own controversy. Palace sources say the late Queen was never asked if her private nickname could be adopted by these non-working royals.”

According to the Daily Mail, “It was the only thing that was truly her own - the palaces and the paintings did not really belong to her, they are part of being the monarch - and to appropriate this precious name was presumptuous to say the least.”

“And how puzzling that the Sussexes have named her a 'Princess' when they have gone to such lengths to escape the gilded cage of royal life.”

