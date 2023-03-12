 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking King Charles to court over Frogmore?

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Insiders warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are threatening King Charles with legal action over the Frogmore Cottage eviction.

Women’s Day brought these shocking warnings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to light.

The insider that spilled the beans over it all claims “Harry and Meghan have proved in the past that they aren’t afraid of court action.”

“They’ll be having lawyers look at whether this eviction is even legal, given they signed a long lease and poured their own money into renovations.”

Its reported new tenant, Prince Andrew, on the other hand feels averse to moving there.

Per the insider, “Andrew feels it’s entirely unsuitable and he’s determined to hang on to his house. It’s one thing to live with his ex-wife when they have separate wings of the home, but quite another to cram into a cottage together, which may be part of Charles’ plan. He’s never been a fan of Sarah hanging around.”

